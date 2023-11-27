MONEY DOES TALK: Wary of Deportation, Elite Colleges Won’t Expel Anti-Semitic Foreign Students. “There are roughly one million foreign-born students enrolled at American colleges and universities. At elite institutions like MIT, nearly a quarter of all students hail from another country. Keeping these students on campus is that one reason college administrators have opted not to punish students making anti-Semitic comments, even as Jewish students say they feel unsafe. The Washington Free Beacon could not find a single incident of a student suspended over a protest, even in cases where police made arrests.”

It’s not only that these particular students pay full freight tuition, it’s that their governments send a steady stream. The Congress needs to do something about this purchase of influence.