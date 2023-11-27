REAL ESTATE: Everything is going swimmingly. “This is the uncomfortable equilibrium the market finds itself in today. Nobody’s selling because nobody’s buying. Nobody’s buying because nobody’s selling. Nobody can afford to sell. Nobody can afford to buy. Prices are high; mortgage costs are high. Rents are high, too, and there’s not a huge amount of rental inventory. Everyone’s stuck and paying more than they want to.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.