DON SURBER: Irish Lives Matter: It should not take a riot to get that message through. Judging by the government’s response, it may take more than one. “The moment called for a Churchill moment. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar gave them Obama. . . . Well, who are the Irish? Are they not the indigenous people of Ireland?”
