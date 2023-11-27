CDR SALAMANDER: American Naval Forces (with a Japanese assist) Capture Pirates. “It is a welcome sight to see Japan step by step become more of a player in the international security arena. They are great allies and responsible professionals. CTF-151 has been just the right arena for them to get used to it. . . . The note about the PRC ships not responding it telling. CTF-151 is a counter piracy force. If you are not going to respond to cries for help from merchantmen from piracy, then why are you actually there? Well, see the prior paragraph.”

Related:

Highway robbery, piracy etc was a common feature of the ancient world to which we are returning at the edges of Western civilization.https://t.co/5Yz4AmSK0V — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) November 27, 2023

As dependent as China is on sea commerce, you’d think they’d take a harder line on piracy. Unless the pirates basically work for them or something.