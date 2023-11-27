November 27, 2023

FASTER, PLEASE: The Implosion of the Climate Left. “At the end of March 2021, Alex O’Keefe, among the first Black hires of the Sunrise Movement and a member of management, dropped a long manifesto, signed by three others, into the organization’s Slack account, indicting the leadership for a culture of white supremacy.”

Posted at 8:58 am by Glenn Reynolds