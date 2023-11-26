FEMINISTS ARE JUST ANOTHER LEFTY FRONT GROUP WHO GET THEIR MESSAGING INSTRUCTIONS FROM OTHERS: Mayim Bialik Rips on Women’s Orgs and Their Silence. “There has been an abhorrent and conspicuous absence of women’s organizations around the world unequivocally condemning the systematic rape and torture of women on October 7 by Hamas. Brutal gang rapes, sexual torture, and murder of fetuses happened- period. Where are the ‘BELIEVE THEM’ voices? These crimes against women were in many cases documented by the terrorists themselves and broadcast for the world to see.”

It’s inconvenient for the narrative, so the front groups will dutifully ignore it.