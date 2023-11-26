BIBI, PUT DOWN THE HASH PIPE: Netanyahu: Israel Will Extend Ceasefire For Release of 10 Hostages Per Day.
This guarantees a lot more 10/7s in the future.
BIBI, PUT DOWN THE HASH PIPE: Netanyahu: Israel Will Extend Ceasefire For Release of 10 Hostages Per Day.
This guarantees a lot more 10/7s in the future.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.