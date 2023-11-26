THE WAR AGAINST NORMALITY: “I think of ‘permacrisis’ as as a political strategy to make people feel that we are always in special dire circumstances, justifying unusual emergency measures, and warranting the sacrifice of our personal pleasure and freedom. I can’t help thinking: ‘Barack will never allow you to go back to your lives as usual, uninvolved, uninformed.'”
