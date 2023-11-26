WELL, GOOD: The Scent of Hope: Innovative Treatment Restores Sense of Smell in Patients With Long COVID. “Using an image-guided minimally invasive procedure, researchers may be able to restore the sense of smell in patients who have suffered with long-COVID, according to research being presented this week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).”
