YES, THIS IS MY PEN-NAME: The thing is it was supposed to be on sale next week, but I fumble-fingered it into sale this week, so it’s 1.99 for the next three days. (And yes, there is another one — actually two — almost ready, but weird things happened this year. Hopefully 24 will be better on the personal level. Less death would be good.)
BY ELISE HYATT: Dipped, Stripped and Dead (Daring Finds Book 1)
A Dyce Dare Mystery When she was six, Dyce Dare wanted to be a ballerina, but she couldn’t stop tripping over her own feet. Then she wanted to be a lion tamer, but Fluffy, the cat, would not obey her. Which is why at the age of twenty nine she’s dumpster diving, kind of. She’s looking for furniture to keep her refinishing business going, because she would someday like to feed herself and her young son something better than pancakes. Unfortunately, as has come to be her expectation, things go disastrously wrong. She finds a half melted corpse in a dumpster. This will force her to do what she never wanted to do: solve a crime. Life is just about to get crazy… er… crazier. But at least at the end of the tunnel there might be a relationship with a very nice Police Officer.