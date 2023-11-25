#JOURNALISM:

Online rumors claimed the perpetrator of a stabbing attack was an immigrant. The BBC found that the man was an Irish citizen who had lived in the country for 20 years. Police blamed a “lunatic faction driven by a far-right ideology” for the riot in Dublin. https://t.co/cMrCCOKNGQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 25, 2023

He’s not an “immigrant.” He’s just someone who . . . immigrated 20 years ago.

UPDATE: Bill Quick in the comments: “Can’t imagine why the Regime Media hates X so much.”

