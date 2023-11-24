UM: Dear Annie: Our son-in-law pigs out at family dinners, and we’re disgusted by it.

Dear Annie: My 40-year-old son-in-law has horrible manners. At dinner, if we have a buffet set up with six pieces of chicken, and there are six people eating, he will grab four pieces.

Six pieces of chicken isn’t a buffet, for most Americans it’s a Snack Pack. A buffet should have enough food to feed everyone, with a comfortable surplus. One piece of chicken per person doesn’t count, at least not in America. Maybe in Bangladesh, or post-Green Sri Lanka. What is wrong with you people?