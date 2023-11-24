ABOUT THOSE ANCIENT CULTURES’ ‘THIRD GENDER:’ Ever heard of the “Muxe” or the “Sal-Zikrum”? Those are examples from ancient cultures that today’s transgender ideologues like to cite as proof of an alleged third gender that renders irrelevant the “gender binary” of male and female.

But as the latest “What Would You Say” video from the Colson Center on HillFaith, there is more — and less — to the story than the transgender fanatics claim. If you have a high school or college kid in your household, they really need to see this one.

I know, I know; this shouldn’t have to be said, but, given the depressing state of affairs of American public and higher education these days, it must if the next generation is to have any surviving connection to reality.