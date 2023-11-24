SORRY, NOT BELIEVABLE: Alert Issued for Child Pneumonia Outbreak Overwhelming Hospitals in China.

Count the hits with me 1- China admits it has a problem. 2-The WHO which is totally controlled by China says China has a problem. 3- It “targets children” because Americans will do anything “For the Children.”

This would be like Joe Biden saying voting machines are not secure, and we totally need to get rid of them now. You’d look for the other shoe, right? Well, remember China is a dictatorship with controlled information and that the WHO is their dog. Don’t get stupid now.