DUH: Brooklyn Museum Zine Fair selling anti-Israel ‘River to the Sea’ merchandise sparks outrage: ‘Clearly hate speech’.

When you host a show on “Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines”“Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines” you might want to vet exhibitors:

“Thank you for sharing your concerns regarding materials displayed at Printed Matter’s Sunday Zine Fair. The Museum has worked very hard to create a welcoming and inclusive space for all people, a space of real belonging, and we are sorry that’s not what everyone experienced,” [The Brooklyn Museum] wrote.