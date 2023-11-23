I HAD A NONSMOKER EX-GIRLFRIEND WHO DIED OF LUNG CANCER AT 33: AI tool assesses cancer risk in people who have never smoked. “Between 10% and 20% of lung cancers occur in so-called ‘never-smokers’ – people who have never smoked at all or have smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime, researchers said in background notes.”
