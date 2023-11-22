IF YOU DID THAT WITH MOHAMMED YOU’D BE UNEMPLOYABLE ANYWHERE: Prof at public college assigned students ‘The Baby Jesus Butt Plug’ as mandatory reading.
Compare: USC professor banished from campus after anti-Hamas comments go viral.
