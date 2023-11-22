MORE J6 REVELATIONS: When Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) opted to make public all 40,000 hours of January 6 Capitol videos, he empowered hundreds of reviewers unencumbered by Trump Derangement Syndrome. The result is likely to be disastrous for a lot of powerful people in Congress and thereabouts.

Consider this new report from Just the News, which found video of a Metropolitan District of Columbia police officer explaining “we go undercover as Antifa.” One of the most significant lingering questions about January 6 is how many undercover local and federal law enforcement officials were encouraging the crowd. More to come, so stay tuned.