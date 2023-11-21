THE PRESS CAN’T REPORT ON THEM BECAUSE IT DISTORTS THE RACIAL / THIRD-VS-FIRST WORLD NARRATIVE:
Jimmy, somewhere in Gaza. One of the forgotten Filipino hostages scattered all over the pages of MENA history, to which the crew of a ship hijacked by Houthis must be added.https://t.co/CXCZmiyCvc
So here's to all the Mexicans, Filipinos, Thais, tortured and beheaded African Christians and all the other bit players, unbilled victims in this great war of civilizations that no one in the media remembers. The extras in the movie.
