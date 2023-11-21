DAVID BROCK: THE NEXT ALEX JONES? Matt Taibbi: Media Matters and the Fake News Era Go to Court: The X/Twitter lawsuit against David Brock’s media arm could become a referendum on the fake news era. “MMfA is accused of creating a news story, reporting on it, then propagandizing it to willing partners in the mainstream press. Again, the X allegations need to hold up in an adversarial process, but the company claims to have fully captured a dollhouse version of a generation’s larger media frauds, making this a fascinating case to watch. This whole thing would be merely a petty spat between political antagonists, except Media Matters has been a major driver of this general type of story, in which an offense is first invented, then made the focus of ginned-up outrage, then massively propagandized via unscrupulous press partners.”