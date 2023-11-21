HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: 70+ Columbia student groups publish anti-Israel manifesto, demand school reinstate clubs suspended for threats and intimidation.
Expelling people guilty of threats and intimidation would be better.
