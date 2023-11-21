EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Air cargo’s anemic peak season nothing to celebrate. “Moderate strengthening of demand since August has buoyed the sagging air cargo market, but the seasonal surge in retail shipments for the holidays appears to be a third the normal level and more industry players are resetting expectations for a real recovery until the fall of 2024, or later.”
