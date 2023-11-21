HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, ANTI-SEMITIC PRIVILEGE EDITION: Columbia Administrators Stand By as Anti-Israel Protesters Overrun Law School. “Administrators at Columbia Law School stood by for hours on Thursday as anti-Israel protesters took over the law school’s lobby, refusing to shut down an unauthorized demonstration that disrupted nearby classes for nearly three hours and violated several school policies. The law school has said nothing about whether the demonstrators will suffer any consequences.”