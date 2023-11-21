IT’S A PARTY LED BY STRULDBRUGS, WHOSE FOOTSOLDIERS ARE MONSTERS: Democrats Have a Youth Problem. “The people at the top seem helpless to do anything about it. In the tradition of the newsrooms where radical reporters demand that management do their ideological bidding, young activists in the Democrat Party (same thing, really) refuse to follow policy.”
