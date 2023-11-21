AN ARGENTINE FRIEND WRITES: “Dear stupid media: ‘far right’ are the fascist thieves that ruled Argentina for (give and take) 75 years, and who turned a country which was once the 3rd wealthiest country in the world into the ruin it is today. ‘Far right’ is NOT the libertarian candidate who won today with the promise of ending the kleptocracy. That doesn’t mean he will succeed, but you, the media, have all your values turned upside down.”