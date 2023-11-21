NOTHING DISCRIMINATORY HERE AT ALL: EPA Doles Out $177 Million in Raced-Based ‘Environmental Justice’ Grants to ‘Black, Indigenous and People of Color’ Groups.
Also, what in heck does this have to do with protecting the environment?
