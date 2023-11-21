WOULD A POLE-DANCING STRIPPER BE APPROPRIATE? My kid’s day care invited a drag queen to entertain on family day — is this appropriate?

May I register my complete and utter bafflement at this “trend” of hiring drag queens to perform for tiny kids? I attended a couple of burlesque shows in the 70s and 80s with drag queen performers. Much more sophisticated and a higher level of humor than any of this seems to be, btw (and often by straight men.) It was okay, for a certain type of edgy comedy for grownups. One I remember as being way better than the run of the mill of acts. However, it wasn’t something I needed to attend or that changed me one way or another. I know these people are virtue-signaling, but I don’t understand the thought process of:

Get drag queens to gyrate in front of confused toddlers/preschoolers/elementary schoolers.

????????????????????????

World peace!

I mean what the heck are these shows supposed to do for society or even for entertainment, exactly?