ANALYSIS: WHEN SHE’S RIGHT SHE’S RIGHT: Megyn Kelly defends Elon Musk, lashes out at Media Matters: ‘Vile, disgusting, dishonest’.

CHASERS:

1- Megyn Kelly blasts TikTok ‘morons’* who praised bin Laden: ‘Cretins who hate America’.

2- Megyn Kelly blasts Gayle King for interview with Israeli dad of Hamas hostage: ‘Show some damn sensitivity!’

*Disambiguation: absolutely no relationship and not to be confused with Ace of Spades HQ self-proclaimed “morons.” – hugs and kisses from an old time, if mostly silent, ‘ette.