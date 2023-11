IT ALREADY COULDN’T BE SAVAGED 40 YEARS AGO, WHEN I LOOKED INTO IT AS A PROFESSION: The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi Shows Why ‘Professional’ Journalism Can’t Be Salvaged.

Journalists everywhere made it their mission to “advocate” and “narrate” and “speak for” instead of a devotion to the truth as could be gathered. It was not what it advertised itself. Not even then.