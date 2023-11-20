UNIPARTY STRIKES BACK AGAINST TUBERVILLE: When the Senate returns next week, one of the first items on the agenda is likely to be S. Res. 444, authored by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.) ostensibly to enable consideration of groups of military nominations, thus negating the holds placed on them by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) to protest the Pentagon paying abortion travel expenses.

But the backstory to this saga is the damage that will be done to the Founders’ vision of a cautious, deliberative Senate capable of checking assaults on individual liberty and common sense by temporary House majorities. Read all about it in my latest Premium Report for The Epoch Times.