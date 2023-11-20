WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: AI finds formula for how to predict monster waves by using 700 years’ worth of data. “Stories about monster waves, called rogue waves, have been the lore of sailors for centuries. But when a 26-meter-high rogue wave slammed into the Norwegian oil platform Draupner in 1995, digital instruments were there to capture and measure the North Sea monster. It was the first time that a rogue had been measured and provided scientific evidence that abnormal ocean waves really do exist.”

I love how eyewitness reports of rogue waves from sailors were dismissed until there was a digital record. Sort of like sprites and pilots. “Although sporadically reported for years by airline pilots, only in the past decade or two has there been enough evidence to convince atmospheric scientists to investigate the phenomenon.”