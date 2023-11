THAT LOSER: Fauci is singing a different song on vaccine mandates. “Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is now a professor at Georgetown University. But the man who was the architect of the government’s pandemic response still occasionally moonlights as a pundit on the television circuit, and in recent months, Fauci‚Äôs policy prescriptions have taken a stark turn.”

These are my scientific conclusions. If you don’t like them, I have others.