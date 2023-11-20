IT’S A HUMANITARIAN CRISIS!
Palestinian Authority Warns That Gaza Hospitals Running Dangerously Low On Ammunition https://t.co/WIjNFr0bXm pic.twitter.com/xP59LgstUu
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2023
IT’S A HUMANITARIAN CRISIS!
Palestinian Authority Warns That Gaza Hospitals Running Dangerously Low On Ammunition https://t.co/WIjNFr0bXm pic.twitter.com/xP59LgstUu
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 20, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.