CHATGPT CAN GET OFF MY LAWN. Should professors do anything differently when students can use ChatGPT to generate answers and essays? I have a suggestion: go back to handwritten, closed-note (and closed-device) bluebook exams. Exam problem solved. Papers are trickier, but I suspect making ChatGPT generate a 10- or 20-page paper that sounds believable is about as hard as writing the paper itself.