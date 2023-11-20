MY RECIPE FOR THANKSGIVING LEG OF LAMB:

1 semi-boneless leg of lamb (about 8 pounds)

2 cups merlot

1 cup each worcestershire and teriyaki

2 cloves garlic, crushed (more is better!)

1tbsp sugar

2 oz. olive oil

rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper to taste

Disposable aluminum roasting pan.

Mix merlot, worcestershire, and teriyaki, plus sugar, and marinate, preferably overnight. Heat a covered gas grill to high temperature on one side, low on the other.

Rub the lamb with olive oil, garlic and other spices. Place the roasting pan on the “low heat” side. Place the lamb on the “high heat” side of the grill and sear; rotate until all sides are browned. Move to the roasting pan, and turn the “high” side down to low as well. Close the grill cover and cook. If the lamb seems to be browning too much, cover with aluminum foil.

Cook until a meat thermometer inserted all the way to the center reads 140 degrees. (Don’t overcook, or the lamb will be dry and tasteless; the outside can be pretty crispy, but the inside should be rare). Remove, let it rest for a few minutes, and serve. Juices will make an excellent lamb gravy, especially if you add more merlot.