DON SURBER: Don’t anoint Milei just yet: But it’s the vote that matters, not the candidate.

Milei hits all the right notes. He told an interviewer, “We do not make pacts with Communists. I would not promote relations with Communists. Whether it’s Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua or China.” . . .

AP reported, “In the streets of Buenos Aires, drivers honked their horns and many took to the streets to celebrate in several neighborhoods. Outside Milei’s party headquarters, a hotel in downtown Buenos Aires, a full-on party kicked off with supporters singing, buying beers from vendors and setting off colored smoke bombs. They waved Argentine flags and the yellow Gadsden flag, emblazoned with the words ‘Don’t Tread On Me,’ which Milei’s movement has adopted.”

Maybe Andrew Lloyd Webber can rework his tune to Don’t Tread On Me Argentina.

Media hysteria in America ahead of the election was as expected. . . .

Journalists keep using that word democracy, but I don’t think they know what it means.

They tell us that voting for someone they don’t like will destroy democracy. It is hard not to root for the populist over the elitist.

But we have seen populists rise and disappoint conservatives. Boris Johnson hit all the right notes too but delayed enacting Brexit for as long as possible.

Don’t buy what the media is peddling about him. The proof of Milei’s threat to the globalists is in the hands of the prosecutors. Trump faces 91 counts in four kangaroo courts. Italian prosecutors went after Silvio Berlusconi as well. No excitement without an indictment.

But Milei is a minor character at present. The big story was once again a country has used the ballot box to assert itself against the globalist wave of a world run by bureaucrats and billionaires who see humans as objects. . . . Canada may have surrendered. England may have given up. But the war continues because we the people fight on against the dystopian world the elitists want us to accept.

Don’t Cry for Argentina. Instead, pray, hope, and realize that if Milei fails to live up to the billing, someone else will run. The people have no choice but to have faith in God and vote.