HMM: Hidden belly fat in midlife linked to Alzheimer’s disease, research indicates. “Visceral abdominal fat, which has been linked to Alzheimer’s, is the fat surrounding the internal organs deep in the belly. Researchers found that this hidden fat is related to changes that occur in the brain up to two decades before the earliest memory loss symptoms of Alzheimer’s appear.”
