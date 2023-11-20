LOL:
A sign at the Harvard-Yale football game reads: “Exchange each hostage for 100 Pro-Hamas Harvard Students & Faculty.” pic.twitter.com/Feo6MsVQEe
— Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 18, 2023
LOL:
A sign at the Harvard-Yale football game reads: “Exchange each hostage for 100 Pro-Hamas Harvard Students & Faculty.” pic.twitter.com/Feo6MsVQEe
— Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 18, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.