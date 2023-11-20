IRS COMING FOR YOUR CRYPTO: The Cato Institute’s Nicholas Anthony is warning that an obscure 2022 report from the Department of Justice makes the case for the IRS confiscating crypto-currency with or without a judge’s consent. Let’s see now, isn’t there an amendment or something in that thing, you know, the Constitution that would bar such confiscation?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.