K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE:
The next belated discovery of educators will be that Woke math and science has condemned a whole generation to innumeracy.https://t.co/34kmWdnWLz
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) November 19, 2023
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE:
The next belated discovery of educators will be that Woke math and science has condemned a whole generation to innumeracy.https://t.co/34kmWdnWLz
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) November 19, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.