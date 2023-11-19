THE INTERNATIONAL PRESS CALLS HIM “FAR RIGHT’ AND WOULD HAVE PREFERRED THE PERONIST: Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president. “Official results showed Milei with near 56% versus 44% for his rival, Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who conceded in a speech. His candidacy was hampered by the country’s worst economic crisis in two decades while he has been at the helm. . . . Milei is pledging economic shock therapy. His plans include shutting the central bank, ditching the peso, and slashing spending, potentially painful reforms that resonated with voters angry at the economic malaise.”

Could we get something like that going here? Probably not until after the collapse.

Plus, young voters seem to have delivered the election to him: “Milei has been particularly popular among the young, who have grown up seeing their country lurch from one crisis to another.”