SCIENCE: Sudden Cardiac Death in College Athletes.

A carefully done paper presented at the recent AHA meeting and published in Circulation found no increase in sudden cardiac death in NCAA athletes. In fact, the authors reported a decline in sudden cardiac death during the years 2021-2022.

This was a 20-year survey in which the authors used 4 independent databases to document the incidence and causes of sudden cardiac death in NCAA athletes.

They found 143 cases of sudden cardiac death over the 20 years. The overall incidence of SCD was 1:63,682 athlete-years, which is inline with published incidence rates from other studies.

Here are the plots of incidence rates over time. You can see a clear decline in the rates over the years. The last two years are the lowest. (Red line.) . . .

The authors acknowledge limitations. The main one I think is the absence of data on resuscitated arrests. This is important because of the positive trend of increased availability of automatic external defibrillators or AEDs. Namely, it’s possible that there was an increase in cardiac arrests, but not cardiac death—due to better interventions. (In fact, the lower incidence of sudden death in recent years is likely to be due to AEDs).