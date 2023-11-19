KEEP UP THE PRESSURE: Mike Lee Isn’t Done With Liz Cheney Yet. He Had a Great Question for Her About Those FBI Agents and J6. “Jan. 6 Committee member Liz Cheney had a fit that the House Speaker Mike Johnson released all of the Jan. 6 video. Why? It didn’t help the narrative that she had been pushing, when it showed people being escorted through the building by the Capitol police — behaving peacefully — with protesters and police even shaking hands. . . . Calling someone a conspiracy theorist without presenting any facts to rebut what he presents is weak sauce. But she can’t dispute the truth of the newly released video. Meanwhile, it was the Committee who hired an ABC former president and ‘documentary storyteller’ to sell their production, while leaving out the newly released video.”

