CAR GUYS DON’T DIG EVS: Remember the GTO? How about the Plymouth 383 Road Runner? Don’t forget Chevy’s SS396, the Olds 442, Ford 390 or Dodge Super Bee, either. Car guys (like me and a lot of other Instapunditeers) of a certain age absolutely love’em. But, as The Epoch Times reports, they don’t love Electric Vehicles (EVs). I mean they really, really don’t. No points and plugs to change. No timing to set. No fun.