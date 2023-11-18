ADVICE: Worried About an Unexpected Knock at the Door? Don’t Open it With a Gun in Your Hand.
Of course not. The drawn gun should be in the hands of your spouse, out of sightline from the door but with a clear shot at anyone who enters. Duh.
