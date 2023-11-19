HMM: Israeli police say extreme sexual violence, rape by Hamas terrorists was systematic: The Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas Against Women is working to compile a database of gender-based atrocities.

Related: Why Western Women Are Converting to Islam: Since October 7, young Americans have been professing their devotion to the Quran in ‘the ultimate rebellion against the West.’ Quite a few Western women ran off to join ISIS, too, under similar circumstances.

UPDATE: A friend writes that we haven’t heard anything from the feminists who were going on about “rape culture” a few years ago — or much of any feminists at all — with regard to the rape and sexual mutilation that went on on October 7.