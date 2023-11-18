I’VE SEEN THE LOCKDOWNS AND THE DAMAGE DONE: NYT Piece Calls Learning Loss “Startling” — But It’s Not. “It’s hard to describe how angry this “revelatory” piece of writing makes me. No, I don’t feel any sense of redemption. I just feel angry that it took them this long. And that the journalistic outlet fails to acknowledge their own complicity in these devastating results.”
