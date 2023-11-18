THE GODS OF THE COPYBOOK HEADINGS COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT: Pro-Hamas ‘Liberals’ and Other Thoughts on the Binary Nature of Choices. “Excuse me, but if you lie down with dogs, you can’t complain about waking up with fleas, and when Democrats — in a mood of derangement and despair after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 — decided to embrace the violent Antifa mob, they made a choice that had consequences. It turns out the vicious anarchists have ideas about foreign policy that most Democrats consider to be (pardon the phrase) not kosher.”