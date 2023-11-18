RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: What two words would you choose to characterize the Biden administration? Reckless endangerment are the two selected by Issues & Insights and here’s why:

“Interest payments are through the roof. Real wages continue to fall. And a record number of illegals crossed the border. That’s just the domestic news. As of this writing, Americans are being held hostage by Iran-supported Hamas terrorists who killed nearly two dozen other Americans when they invaded Israel.

“Our military forces face increasing Iranian-sponsored attacks in Iraq and Syria. While President Joe Biden lets Iran off the sanctions hook for another four months. The worry isn’t just whether Biden – the architect of these disasters – will be voted out of office next year. It’s whether the U.S. can survive until then.”

That’s exactly what I worry about.