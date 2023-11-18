GREAT MOMENTS IN WORD OF MOUTH: Marvels Plummets up to 80 Percent in Box Office Nightmare.

It didn’t help that director Nia DiCosta slammed critics of the MCU’s woke makeover earlier this week. “There are pockets where you go because you’re like, ‘I’m a super fan. I want to exist in the space of just adoration — which includes civilized critique … then there are pockets that are really virulent and violent and racist — and sexist and homophobic and all those awful things. And I choose the side of the light. That’s the part of fandom I’m most attracted to.” Those so-called racist, sexist, homophobic and violent movie goers stayed home, apparently.

As a legendary fictitious rock manager famously said, I wouldn’t say that Marvel’s audience is shrinking; their appeal is merely becoming “more selective.”

Particularly as Disney continues Hollywood’s decade-long trend of trashing their own audiences:

Or to paraphrase Principal Skinner, “Am I so out of touch? No, it’s the moviegoers who are wrong.”